Nicola Spring Halloween Coir Door Mat - 60 x 40cm - Wizards Welcome

The range of Natural Coir Non-Slip Door Mats from Nicola Spring offers a quick and easy way to show off your personality, and create an inviting home environment for your guests right from their very first step inside.

Crafted from natural coir coconut fibres, these welcome mats provide an innate strength and durability that is perfectly suited to brushing dirt, dust, mud and muck from the soles of your shoes. A non-slip PVC backing traps moisture and water, while keeping your interior carpets protected.

These doormats are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and easy to clean - simply beat while hanging outside with a sturdy (witches') broom handle, then brush through with a small amount of water before laying flat to dry.

With the Nicola Spring collection of Natural Coir Non-Slip Welcome Mats, your door is always open.