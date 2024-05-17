HOMCOM 1500W 4.5L Air Fryers Oven with Rapid Air Circulation Timer

Do you want to enjoy your favorite fried foods but want to switch to a healthier lifestyle? HOMCOM has a digital air fryer made just for you. Enjoy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner with air fryer, bake, broil and roast option. Thanks to temperature adjustment and timer function, your various cooking needed like chips and steaks will be satisfied. 4.5 liter capacity suits for whole family of 4-5 people. Don't give up your favorite foods with this HOMCOM small air fryer for home use.

Air fryer, bake, broil and roast in one unit 85% less oil than deep fryer 360 air circulation for even and quick heating

Number of uses

18+