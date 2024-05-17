Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 4L with Rapid Air Circulation Timer and Basket
image 1 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 4L with Rapid Air Circulation Timer and Basketimage 2 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 4L with Rapid Air Circulation Timer and Basketimage 3 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 4L with Rapid Air Circulation Timer and Basketimage 4 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 4L with Rapid Air Circulation Timer and Basketimage 5 of HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 4L with Rapid Air Circulation Timer and Basket

HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 4L with Rapid Air Circulation Timer and Basket

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£36.99

£36.99/each

HOMCOM Air Fryer 1300W 4L with Rapid Air Circulation Timer and Basket
Air frying is the new way to cook, if weren't quite aware. And why? It's quick, healthy and also gets your food cooked evenly whilst locking in all the delicious flavour. This simple 4L small air fryer from HOMCOM has all need to start your newfound cooking journey. The air fryer for home has 12 menus and the temperature is adjustable between 80-200C: cook a variety of food how you want. The non-stick frying basket is east to clean, comes with a large handle to open and use easily.
Multifunctional airfryer360 degree hot air circulation system12 preset menus

Number of uses

18+

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here