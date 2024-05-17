Redwood Folding Steel Beach Chair - Light Blue

This chair is manufactured with a lightweight but sturdy tubular steel frame with a mesh backrest to help provide a comfortable cool feeling, foam padded armrests & anti-skid leg caps for stability.

Ideal for the beach plus a variety of other occasional outdoor use, it comes packed in a nylon bag for easy storage & transportation.

BS EN581.

Approx Seating Area: W52 x L60cm, width with arms 56cm; Overall Height: 67cm, 19cm (seat)