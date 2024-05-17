Nicola Spring 3D Box Photo Frame - 8 x 10" - Grey

The Nicola Spring range of 8 x 10 Photo Box Frames allows you to show off your favourite cherished memories and bring any wall or workspace to life.

Crafted from acrylic with a clean glass aperture cover, these sturdy frames offer fantastic flexibility. The folding prop stand is designed to support both portrait and landscape display on a desk, ledge or mantlepiece, while multiple hanging brackets offer the exact same range of option should you prefer to display your pictures on the wall. The added inclusion of a special spacer also allows you to select from 3 different depths of display, bringing a 3D effect to your gallery wall.

The thick border and sleek, floating hanging style gives these frames an immediate contemporary aesthetic; however, their true nature is, of course, determined by whatever you choose to fill them with! Bold, Bohemian floral prints? Scandinavian inspired geometric shapes? The choice really is up to you!