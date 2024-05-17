Nicola Spring 3D Deep Box Photo Frame - 4 x 4" - Black

Give cherished memories and beloved friends and family members the showcase they deserve with this Black 4 x 4in Box Picture Frame from Nicola Spring.

When it comes to interior design, it's the walls and how you decide to decorate them that brings out the true character of your home. Our Nicola Spring 3D Box Frames are ideal for anybody looking to make a statement, with bold lines and a dynamic floating effect that demands to be the centre of attention.

Each frame in our collection has been crafted from acrylic for the optimum blend of lightness and durability. Multiple hanging points on the reverse allow for seamless display in either portrait or landscape, while a neat folding strut offers that same flexibility for standing on a table, shelf or mantlepiece.

What truly sets these frames apart from the competition, however, is the cover; a sheet of genuine glass that bathes the photography or artwork behind it in a luxurious shine.

These frames come with a removable 'spacer frame' that gives you the choice of three display positions. Combine all three across multiple frames for a striking multi-dimensional effect!