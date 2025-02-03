Nicola Spring Photo Frame - 5" x 7" - White

Give friends, family and cherished memories the showcase they deserve with this 5" x 7" Photo Frame from Nicola Spring.

When it comes to interior design, it's the walls and how you decide to decorate them that bring out the true character of your home. Our Nicola Spring Photo Frames are ideal for anybody looking to make a statement, with bold lines and a dynamic floating effect that demands to be the centre of attention.

Each frame has been crafted from acrylic, providing the optimum blend of lightness and durability. Multiple hanging points on the reverse allow for seamless display in either portrait or landscape, while a neat folding strut offers that same flexibility for standing on a table, shelf or mantlepiece.

What truly sets these frames apart from the competition, however, is the cover; a sheet of genuine glass that bathes the photography or artwork behind it in a luxurious shine.