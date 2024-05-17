Nicola Spring Hanging Metal Photo Frame - 7" x 5" - Black

Add some vintage charm to your home and showcase cherished memories, friends and family members with these Hanging Glass Picture Frames from Nicola Spring.

Boasts a genuine glass aperture framed within a distressed metal casing, this frame is perfect for providing a little in-vogue industrial chic. A twisted twine hanging loop ramps that sense of old world rusticism up further still while providing a convenient means of display on any wall - just add a single nail and you're good to go!