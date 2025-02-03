Nicola Spring 3D Box Photo Frame with A4 Mount - A3 (12'' x 17'') - Black/White

Give cherished memories and beloved friends and family members the showcase they deserve with this A4 (8" x 12") Box Photo Frame from Nicola Spring.

When it comes to interior design, it's the walls and how you decide to decorate them that brings out the true character of your home. Our Nicola Spring 3D Box Photo Frame is ideal for anybody looking to make a statement, with bold lines and a dynamic floating effect that demands to be the centre of attention.

Each box photo frame in our collection has been crafted from acrylic for the optimum blend of lightness and durability. Multiple hanging points on the reverse allow for seamless display in either portrait or landscape.

This box photo frame comes with a removable 'spacer frame' that gives you the choice of three display positions. Combine all three across multiple frames for a striking multi-dimensional effect!