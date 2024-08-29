Nicola Spring Cotton Fabric Table Runner - 48cm x 183cm - Steel Grey

Add a splash of colour and a decorative flourish to your dining table with this Ribbed Cotton Table Runner from Nicola Spring.

The subtle texture helps protect tabletops and surfaces from hot plates and dishes, providing the perfect resting place for your oven-fresh culinary creations.

The 100% cotton fabric is machine washable for easy cleaning, and can be neatly rolled for convenient, space-saving storage.