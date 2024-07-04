Argon Tableware Glass Jam Jars with Lids - 310ml - Pack of 6

These 310ml Jam Jars from Argon Tableware will provide the perfect pantry-friendly presentation piece for your homemade preserves, pickles, dressings or any other culinary creations to which your hands may fancy turning!

The classic octagonal shape packs these trusty containers full of vintage charm and character, whilst also allowing for easy stacking on shelves or market stalls as well as preventing your jars from rolling off the kitchen counter should they suffer a knock.

Each jar comes with a Silver metal screw-top lid that creates an airtight seal to help keep contents fresher for longer.