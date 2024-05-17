Argon Tableware Glass Storage Jars with Wooden Clip Lids - 1.75 Litre - Pack of 3

For a cool and contemporary storage solution why not try Argon Tableware'Â­s extensive collection. Serving up an array of shapes, sizes and lids, find the perfect style to fit your kitchen decor!

These 1.75 Litre cylindrical jars perfectly combines a contemporary and classic look by bringing together the scandi-style acacia wood lid and curved glass with the timeless metal clip, making them an ideal addition to your kitchen to stylishly display your pantry essentials!

Whether you'Â­re using it for your dried fruit or flour, the airtight clip ensures your food will stay fresher for longer and also makes it harder for your little ones to open and reach for!

These storage jars come in four sizes - 720ml, 1L, 1.4L, 1.75L.