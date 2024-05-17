Argon Tableware White Enamel Dinner Plates - 25.5cm - Yellow - Pack of 6

Add some traditional rustic tone and texture to your table service with this 6 piece set of White & Yellow Enamel Dinner Plates from Argon Tableware.

Perfectly crafted for performance both at home and out on the trail, these dishes provide the ideal serving platform for culinary campfire creations at any time of day.

The pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, while the non-stick enamel coating helps protect against rust and degredation in the face of the elements.

As with the rest of our Enamel collection, we recommend washing these plates by hand to best preserve the enamel coating.