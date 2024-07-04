Nicola Spring Ceramic Dipped Flecked Dinner Plates - 20.5cm - Burnt Orange - Pack of 4

Add a splash of style and colour to your tea or coffee morning with these Dipped Ceramic Dinner Plates from Nicola Spring.

Emerging from the ashes of the 2012 recession, the art of paint dipping has grown to become one of the must-have DIY and home decor trends. With this bold sense of contrast and colour, our plates provide a serving piece that will sit perfectly within almost any decor style imaginable, from rustic country cottage to trendy boho townhouse.

The classic porcelain material is fridge, dishwasher and microwave safe - perfect for heating and reheating.