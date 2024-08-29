Nicola Spring White Farmhouse Soup Plates - 22cm - Pack of 6

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Farmhouse Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home decor trends du jour, these 9 inch (22cm) Soup Plates combine traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage farmhouse personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

The sturdy porcelain construction of these dishes balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living. Soft, rolled rims protect against chipping if knocked, while the deep dish design provides the perfect presentation vessel for soups, stews and broths.

Think these look too good to just use once a day? These bowls are also ideal for serving cereal, making them a great culinary companion at any time of day!

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery, each of these pieces is Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.