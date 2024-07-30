Argon Tableware Classic White Dinner Plates - 30cm - Pack of 6

This set of 6 Extra-Large White Wide-Rimmed China Dinner Plates from Argon Tableware brings classic style and minimalist sophistication to any home kitchen dining table or restaurant.

Crafted from durable porcelain, these ceramic dishes have been fully vitrified against the absorption of strong colours and flavours, making them the perfect serving tableware solution for professional kitchens. Their clean white colour blends seamlessly with any style of decor and, as with all our china crockery, each plate is fully microwave and dishwasher safe.

The larger size of these plates means they can also be used as Charger Plates beneath our smaller 268mm versions, allowing you to bring an extra layer of sophistication to your service.

With a complete matching suite of classic white crockery available, Argon Tableware is the perfect choice for creating your ultimate dining table setup.