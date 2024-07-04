image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6
image 1 of Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6image 2 of Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6image 3 of Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6image 4 of Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6image 5 of Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6

Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6
Add authentic Italian style and flair to your home, bar or restaurant with these Prometeo Steak Plates from Bormioli Rocco.Each piece in the Prometeo collection has been crafted from Opal Glass, a signature of the Bormioli brand that provides exceptional resistance against breakages while maintaining perfect purity of colour in the face of rich liquids and sauces.The crisp white colour and distinctive oval shape ensures that these dishes will make a statement on any dining table, providing the perfect serving pieces for both classic and contemporary interiors alike.Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, the Prometeo collection offers a full suite of hardy dining and serving dishes ideally suited to serving the demands of the home every bit as well as the busiest professional restaurant kitchen.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here