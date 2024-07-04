Bormioli Rocco Prometeo Oval Glass Steak Plates - 32cm - White - Pack of 6

Add authentic Italian style and flair to your home, bar or restaurant with these Prometeo Steak Plates from Bormioli Rocco.

Each piece in the Prometeo collection has been crafted from Opal Glass, a signature of the Bormioli brand that provides exceptional resistance against breakages while maintaining perfect purity of colour in the face of rich liquids and sauces.

The crisp white colour and distinctive oval shape ensures that these dishes will make a statement on any dining table, providing the perfect serving pieces for both classic and contemporary interiors alike.

Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, the Prometeo collection offers a full suite of hardy dining and serving dishes ideally suited to serving the demands of the home every bit as well as the busiest professional restaurant kitchen.