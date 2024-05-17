Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Black - Pack of 6

This set of 6 Ribbed Rectangular Cotton Dining Table Placemats from Nicola Spring allows you to bring an extra decorative flavour to your dinner service, while also protecting surfaces from scuffs, scratches and stains.

Crafted from 100% cotton, these soft and flexible table mats come in a range of colours to suit any dining room decor, while the ribbed design lends a subtle, contemporary texture.

Machine washable, these placemats are easy to clean, and the ability to be rolled tight makes them an ideal option for spaces where storage comes at a premium.