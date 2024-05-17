Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Natural - Pack of 6
image 1 of Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Natural - Pack of 6image 2 of Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Natural - Pack of 6image 3 of Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Natural - Pack of 6image 4 of Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Natural - Pack of 6image 5 of Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Natural - Pack of 6

Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Natural - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.00

£13.00/each

Nicola Spring Ribbed Cotton Placemats - 48 x 33cm - Natural - Pack of 6
This set of 6 Ribbed Rectangular Cotton Dining Table Placemats from Nicola Spring allows you to bring an extra decorative flavour to your dinner service, while also protecting surfaces from scuffs, scratches and stains.Crafted from 100% cotton, these soft and flexible table mats come in a range of colours to suit any dining room decor, while the ribbed design lends a subtle, contemporary texture.Machine washable, these placemats are easy to clean, and the ability to be rolled tight makes them an ideal option for spaces where storage comes at a premium.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here