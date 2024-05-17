Harbour Housewares Glass Placemats - 30 x 20cm - Hague Blue - Pack of 6

The perfect decorative finishing touch to any dining table, these 30cm x 20cm Glass Placemats provide a sleek modern aesthetic, with a heavyweight construction that ensures protection against scuffs, scratches, spills and burn marks.

The true interior design connoisseur knows how key a role texture plays in the execution of one's home decor dream. Naturally, when it comes to tableware, options abound - from slate to wicker tocotton - but, with its strong angles and propensity for casting a subtle shimmer beneath its local light sources, few materials create quite so stylistic a statement as does glass.

Each piece in our collection of glass placemats has been crafted from fully-tempered glass to provide exceptional strength and durability, as well as a resistance to high heat that allows you to serve hot dishes fresh from the oven without fear of scorching.

A series of rubber feet on the underside help secure your placemat (and everything else!) in place. When all plates have been cleared, these mats can be simply wiped clean and restored to pristine condition!