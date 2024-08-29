Outsunny Outdoor Fire Pit with Screen and Poker, Backyard Firebowl

Bring warmth and ambience to your patio - whilst cooking delicious food with this Outsunny fire pit BBQ. The top mesh means you can hold food on there, whilst it's filled with burning fuel. You can then extend its use into the evening and night as it brings warmth to your outdoors - or even roast some marshmallows! The painted steel structure of the garden fire pits withstands up to 600 Centigrade for high cooking and warming temperature. The fire bowls for garden come with a mesh lid and fire poker.