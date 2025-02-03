Outsunny 2 Tier Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box Open Bottom

Do0uble the growth with this Outsunny raised garden bed. The galvanised steel frame is strong and suitable for outdoor use. It's formed of two separate planting areas to grow plenty. The open bottom means no water build-up at the bottom and the roots can also directly touch the soil for better growth. Home gardening, done different.

Two-tier raised design; Suitable for different root lengths and sizes; Open bottom for long-rooted plants;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD