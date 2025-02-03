Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2 Tier Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box Open Bottom

Outsunny 2 Tier Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box Open Bottom

No ratings yet

Write a review

£46.99

£46.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Outsunny 2 Tier Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Planter Box Open Bottom
Do0uble the growth with this Outsunny raised garden bed. The galvanised steel frame is strong and suitable for outdoor use. It's formed of two separate planting areas to grow plenty. The open bottom means no water build-up at the bottom and the roots can also directly touch the soil for better growth. Home gardening, done different.
Two-tier raised design;Suitable for different root lengths and sizes;Open bottom for long-rooted plants;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Outdoor Lighting & Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here