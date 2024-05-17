Outsunny Trolley Portable Outdoor Charcoal BBQ Grill Cart 2 Rolling

Take your outdoor parties and BBQs to another level with this charcoal barbecue from Outsunny. Portable in design with two wheels for you to move around easily, the BBQ grill is made with two separate grilling areas, allowing you to cook more and halve your cooking time, with its 300 Centigrade heat-resistant steel body allowing you to cook food to achieve a delicious smoked effect all your guests will enjoy. Adjustable to three different heights to set to a safe level whilst in use.