Outsunny 3 Tier Raised Garden Bed Wooden Elevated Planter Box Kit

Let natural beauty lead the way in your garden this season with the wooden planters for garden from Outsunny. It's a three-layered design that gives flowers, vegetables and herbs plenty of room to grow and flourish. The wooden structure is sturdy, with a protective paint coating, so it can be used outdoors. Two drainage holes on each planter prevent excess water buildup. Check out the raised beds for garden vegetables to add a touch of green to your garden.