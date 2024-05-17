Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with 2 Shelves
image 1 of Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with 2 Shelvesimage 2 of Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with 2 Shelvesimage 3 of Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with 2 Shelvesimage 4 of Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with 2 Shelvesimage 5 of Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with 2 Shelves

Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with 2 Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£71.99

£71.99/each

Outsunny Wooden Planter Raised Elevated Garden Bed with 2 Shelves
Outsunny raised beds for garden will give your plants a wonderful place to grow - it is designed with enough space for them to blossom to their full potential. The solid wood vegetable planter is durable for reliable everyday use in indoor and outdoor areas such as gardens and greenhouses. The minimal design means you can decorate it easily for a customise look.
versatile raised planterfabric liningback trellis

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here