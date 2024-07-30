Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometer

This Outsunny charcoal bbq creates different smokey flavours, to satisfy different tastes of different people. A stainless steel handle opens and shuts the lid safely, with the side crank handle adjusting the height of the charcoal burning for smoking control of the food. 57 x 42cm cooking room is spacious enough for 5-10 servings.