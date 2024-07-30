image 1 of Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometer
image 1 of Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometerimage 2 of Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometerimage 3 of Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometerimage 4 of Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometerimage 5 of Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometer

Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Charcoal Grill BBQ Trolley with Adjustable Height and Thermometer
This Outsunny charcoal bbq creates different smokey flavours, to satisfy different tastes of different people. A stainless steel handle opens and shuts the lid safely, with the side crank handle adjusting the height of the charcoal burning for smoking control of the food. 57 x 42cm cooking room is spacious enough for 5-10 servings.
3-in-1: BBQ Grill, Smoker, Charcoal Stove for PotFood grade materialsWith gauge, adjustable chimney and side vents

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here