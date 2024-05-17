Outsunny 6+1 Burner Gas BBQ Grill Garden Barbecue with Wheels, Cabinet

Get friends together and enjoy delicious BBQ food with this Outsunny gas grill. It features six main burners, with and a side cooking plate with individual gas burner controlled by piezo ignition for easy, separate operation. The large 2646cm² grilling area means plenty of cooking space. An easy-to-read thermometer is connected to the lid. Two shelves on both sides and cupboard provide storage, complete with two wheels to move easily.