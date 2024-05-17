Outsunny Portable Charcoal Barbecue Grill with Seasoning Baskets

Cook up delicious BBQ food in plenty of places - look to this Outsunny portable grill. Take the legs off and take with you where you want. Made from metal, it is strong and durable. Comes with a long grilling area, so you can cook plenty of food. The vents allow you to be in control of the air flow control of the smoked flavour. Complete with a basket on each end, for handy, close-by storage.