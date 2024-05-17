PawHut 8 Panels Heavy Duty Puppy Play Pen for Large, Medium Dogs

With this PawHut dog play pen, pets have a safe space to be themselves, whilst giving you peace of mind. With 8 panels, it's flexible and spacious, providing lots of room to roam, play and relax - pets won't feel boxed in. Features ground stakes that go into the ground for stability, you'll set this playpen into different shapes to fit your layout, whether it's inside or outside. For pets, it's freedom and security, and for you, it's knowing they're safe and sound, with lots of space to enjoy.