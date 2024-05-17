Outsunny 5 PCs Coffee Table Chairs Outdoor Garden Furniture Set

This five-piece Stamford set from Outsunny will give you the perfect spot to dine and relax. It is formed of four bistro chairs and a matching table, with cast aluminium forming the frame of all three pieces to ensure they are sturdy and tough. Round in shape, the table features a middle hole to keep a sun parasol securely in place, with the back of the chairs showcasing a cut-out design for an attractive finish whether seated or not. Ideal for flats and apartments with balconies.