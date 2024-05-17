Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 4 x 3M Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Porch
image 1 of Outsunny 4 x 3M Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Porchimage 2 of Outsunny 4 x 3M Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Porchimage 3 of Outsunny 4 x 3M Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Porchimage 4 of Outsunny 4 x 3M Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Porchimage 5 of Outsunny 4 x 3M Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Porch

Outsunny 4 x 3M Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Porch

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£125.99

£125.99/each

Outsunny 4 x 3M Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Porch
Give yourself a spot to take shade and shelter outdoors with this lean to pergola from Outsunny. It is crafted into a 297 x 395cm design, consisting of a taller back and short front, with a waved connecting frame covered with a top 180gsm polyester canopy, providing shelter against direct sunlight. With an elegant scroll design on the front, the wall mounted canopy is finished with 16 drainage holes on the top to prevent water accumulation and with eight ground stakes to pin to the ground.
Powder-coated metal frame180gsm polyester canopyFour drainage holes

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here