PawHut Wood Cat Shelf Perch Bed Curved Climber Wall-Mounted Brown

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Rattle up your pet's thirst for curiosity and adventure with this cat wall shelves from PawHut. Made from MDF which steadily holds up to 4.5 kg in weight, this cat wall bed is crafted into a curved design to allow them to rest peacefully and prevent them from falling off, with a Berber fleece covering for comfort and warmth. Wall mountable in design thanks to the attachment board below the shelf, it comes complete with all the required accessories to set up.

Rattle up your pet's thirst for curiosity and adventure with this cat wall shelves from PawHut. Made from MDF which steadily holds up to 4.5 kg in weight, this cat wall bed is crafted into a curved design to allow them to rest peacefully and prevent them from falling off, with a Berber fleece covering for comfort and warmth. Wall mountable in design thanks to the attachment board below the shelf, it comes complete with all the required accessories to set up.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.