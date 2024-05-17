PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Pen Safety Pet Gate 6 Panels for Medium Dogs, White

Sometimes, pets can get in the way - that's why this PawHut pet playpen is needed. Six panels allow you to set up in different shapes, suiting your layout seamlessly. It can also serve as a gated fence, keeping them out of certain rooms and spaces. The safety latch keeps them safely inside - just hit the button to get through. Whether you're entertaining guests, stepping out briefly or busy in the kitchen, you'll enjoy total peace of mind, knowing pets are safely in one spot.