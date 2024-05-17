PawHut Cat Scratcher Sisal Scratching Pad Mat Kitten Toy with Roller

Treat your pet to this cat scratcher bed from PawHut. Covered in soft plush fabric, they'll have a cosy spot to rest and sleep, whilst the sisal rope material lets them scratch and sharpen their claws, so they're less likely to ruin your furniture - when they're feeling playful, they've got a hanging feathered toy to keep them entertained, especially when they're alone. It's a great way to add fun and comfort to their day-to-day life.