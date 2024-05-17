Outsunny Portable BBQ Grill with Suitcase Design for Camping Picnic

The Outsunny mini charcoal grill is a compact and unique piece. The suitcase design is something you will love carrying around, whether it's to friend's gardens, picnics, festivals and more. The 32 x 20cm cooking area gives you good cooking space. Made from powder coated metal for a strong and 600 degrees Centigrade heat resistance, this is a piece to last for some time.