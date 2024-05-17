Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Grey
image 1 of PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Greyimage 2 of PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Greyimage 3 of PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Greyimage 4 of PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Greyimage 5 of PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Grey

PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£36.99

£36.99/each

PawHut Futuristic Capsule-Shaped Cat Litter Box with 2 Doors Grey
A cool design like no other, this litter box from PawHut will give your cat complete privacy and put them at ease when they need to use it. A space-capsule look, it consists of a large main room, where they can enter and leave easily with the doors. A top panel allows more light to enter inside, creating an open look which won't scare your pet. It comes with a litter scoop which can be fixed on the side so you don't lose it, and the removable tray makes cleaning dirty litter easy. A stylish piece you won't be afraid having all to see in the home.
Removable litter tray for easy and fast cleaningLimit climbing ability for weak kittensLarge compartment for cat privacy

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here