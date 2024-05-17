PawHut Large Cat Litter Box with Scoop, Front Entrance, Pink

Cats love privacy - that's why they'll love this PawHut litter box. An enclosed design, it traps unpleasant odours, whilst keeping pets hidden when inside. You won't worry about horrible smells spreading - they won't worry about prying eyes. It comes with a convenient scoop, so cleaning up is quick and easy. It also has a high design, which stops litter from splashing everywhere, keeping your space clean. Stylish and compact, it fits perfectly anywhere in the home, so pets can use at any time.