Outsunny Charcoal Barbecue BBQ Grill Trolley with Shelves, Lid

Get some friends together and enjoy food from your own personal BBQ! This Outsunny grill has enough room to cook four burgers and four hot dogs. The lid is fitted with a thermometer, so you can see the inside temperature. Control the smoke and heat with the adjustable vents and chimney. Powder coated metal shell withstands up to 600 Centigrade.