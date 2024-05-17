Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kW
image 1 of Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kWimage 2 of Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kWimage 3 of Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kWimage 4 of Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kWimage 5 of Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kW

Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kW

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£94.99

£94.99/each

Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kW
Outsunny gas grill is a great choice for family or friend gatherings, which can provide delicious food for a large number of people. 2 burners can be used individually. Equipped with 2 extension tables on both sides, which can provide the required storage space and preparation space. Including two wheels is quite convenient for you to move it. Perfect addition for anyone who looks forward to cooking outdoors.
With two 2.8kW burners and ABS knobsGrill net provides enough cooking areThe galvanized grease catch pan for cleaning

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here