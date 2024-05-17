Outsunny Propane Gas Barbecue Grill 2 Burner Cooking BBQ 5.6 kW

Outsunny gas grill is a great choice for family or friend gatherings, which can provide delicious food for a large number of people. 2 burners can be used individually. Equipped with 2 extension tables on both sides, which can provide the required storage space and preparation space. Including two wheels is quite convenient for you to move it. Perfect addition for anyone who looks forward to cooking outdoors.