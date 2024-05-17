Marketplace.
Outsunny Charcoal BBQ Grill Trolley Barbecue Outdoor Heating Smoker

This charcoal grill from Outsunny is perfect for cooking up delicious barbecue food with friends when the sun comes out to shine. Made from durable and high-quality metal with coating, it is heat resistant up to 650 Centigrade for quick and even cooking of food, with the spacious size of the pan giving you plenty of room for cooking large quantities of food. Height adjustable to four different levels, the grill pan can be raised or lowered to give you complete cooking control and it is finished with a wind shield and two wooden shelves for convenient placing of plates, cutlery, condiments and extra food and charcoal. It is the perfect recipe for delicious outdoor dining.
Protected with a porcelain coating for high temperatureSturdy and durable, this grill has been builtEnough room for cooking large quantities of food

