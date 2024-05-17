PawHut Raised Pet Bowls with Storage, Two Stainless Bowls Grey

When large dogs bend down to eat and drink, it can strain their neck and back, which can cause health problems in the future. Minimise this risk with PawHut's raised dog feeder, allowing pets to eat and drink comfortably. Two bowls for food and water, which are removable for cleaning. There's hidden storage to keep supplies, so it's quick and easy to refill their bowls. Finished with a sleek design, it compliments your living space perfectly.