thortful Funny Poo Bag Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Off The Leash Cartoons by Rupert Fawcett.

Send the best dog dad this funny card to celebrate him this Father's Day. This card is perfect to send on behalf of dad's little fur baby.

'Today it's my turn to look after you! Happy Father's Day.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.