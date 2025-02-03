Funko POP! Vinyl: Heroes DC Shazam Pedro

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Pedro Funko POP! Vinyl figure joins the Heroes: Pink Pigs range. Pedro is a new addition to the ever growing Funko POP! Vinyl range. Each character stands at around 9cm tall and comes packed in an illustrated window box. Collect them all now! Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

This Pedro Funko POP! Vinyl figure joins the Heroes: Pink Pigs range. Pedro is a new addition to the ever growing Funko POP! Vinyl range. Each character stands at around 9cm tall and comes packed in an illustrated window box. Collect them all now! Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.