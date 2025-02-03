Marketplace.
image 1 of Funko POP! Vinyl: Thor Ragnarok Gladiator Hulk Wobbler

Funko POP! Vinyl: Thor Ragnarok Gladiator Hulk Wobbler
Modelled after the Planet Hulk comic book arc, Hulks outfit in the Thor Ragnarok Gladiator Hulk Wobbler conveys a modern pit fighter aesthetic that is perfect for our favorite giant green rage monster from the Marvel movies. Made from vinyl in a stylized fashion similar to the Rock Candy figure line, this comic book themed bobblehead depicts the strongest Avenger in dark metal armour and a leather kilt. Intricate geometric patterns have been painted down the right side of his body and armour in white. His determined snarl and clenched fists pair with his stance to create a menacing image. Add this cute wobbler to your home decor or Marvel themed collection to bring a savage flair to whatever you put him on!

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.
