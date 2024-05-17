Swan SI12022N Portable Garment Steamer Grey
Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED
Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
- Marketplace orders over £50*
- Delivery SaverAnytime plan customers
£34.99
£34.99/each
|Steam (g/min)
|25
|Variable Steam
|Yes
|Input voltage (volts)
|220V
|Anti-drip
|No
|Number Of Settings
|2
|Thermostatic Control
|No
|Safety Lock
|No
|Type
|Handheld Garment Steamer
|Self Adjust For Turn Ups
|No
|Cord Length
|1M
|Input Power (kw)
|1.5
|Anti-scale System
|No
|Cord Storage
|No
|Self Cleaning
|No
|Auto Off
|No
|Plate Type
|Ceramic
|Type
|Handheld Garment Steamer
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
