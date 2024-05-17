thortful Funny Pizza Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Christine Cuddihy Illustration. Send this cute and funny Father's Day card to your pizza-loving paparoni...aka Dad! 'Happy Father's Day to my paparoni.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.