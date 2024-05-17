thortful Pun Golf Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Ellie Newbury.

The perfect Father‚Äôs Day card for your terrific, golf-loving dad! Send him all your love and appreciation with this funny golf inspired design, perfect for a crazy golf father!

'To my tee-riffic Dad. You're the best by par! Happy Father's Day.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.