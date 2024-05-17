thortful Funny Loudest Sounds Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Hello Hatty.

Give dad the subtle hint to turn the volume down on his phone (again!) with this cheeky card, perfect to send your dad this Father's Day.

'Loudest sounds in the world. Lion. Fireworks. Jet Engine. Dad watching videos on his phone. Love you dad.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.