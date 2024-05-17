thortful Funny Princess Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Hey Bungalow Designs. A funny Father's Day card for the best dad's who will dress up as a princess for their daughter. 'Best dad ever. Happy Father's Day.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.