thortful Funny Voucher Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like REDRAKOON.

Send some cheeky love to your dad this Father's Day with this funny tech support voucher style card. The perfect card to send your dad who is a complete technophobe!

'Father's Day card and gift in one! Free two hours of tech support.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.